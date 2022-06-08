Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: June 8, 2022

While test positivity rates for COVID-19 have been going up in Idaho, including the eastern part of the state, Idaho Public Television reports that hospitals appear to be handling the surge.

It’s hard to know how many people have been getting COVID lately since at-home-rapid-tests are not counted by most public health districts and are often not reported to any agency.

However, we do know that the amount of coronavirus has increased in Boise’s wastewater.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to break down all the latest news on COVID and answer your questions.

