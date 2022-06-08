© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: June 8, 2022

Published June 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT
51933322475_bb1715e3f7_o.jpg
Tim Reckmann
/
Flickr

While test positivity rates for COVID-19 have been going up in Idaho, including the eastern part of the state, Idaho Public Television reports that hospitals appear to be handling the surge.

It’s hard to know how many people have been getting COVID lately since at-home-rapid-tests are not counted by most public health districts and are often not reported to any agency.

However, we do know that the amount of coronavirus has increased in Boise’s wastewater.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to break down all the latest news on COVID and answer your questions.

Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableVaccinationTravel
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
