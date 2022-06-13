Preparing for smoke ahead of wildfire season

As summer approaches and we all start to make plans for our favorite outdoor activities, there’s one more thing we should be preparing for and that's wildfires.

Protecting your health through the smoky months can be a lifesaver and that's why each year the Northwest Air Quality Communicators Group hosts a Smoke Ready Week during June.

This week will feature a new theme everyday, specific to smoke to help people prepare as they start to spend more time outside. Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about Smoke Ready Week is Assistant Professor Luke Montrose from the School of Public and Population Health at Boise State University.

