Celebrating cultures from around the world in Boise

For many, travel over the last few years has been limited, but this weekend you’ll have the chance to visit 15 international cultures, all without leaving Boise.

Starting Friday the World Village Festival is back for three days of music, dancing, food, art and more. Celebrating the Treasure Valley's diverse and growing community, all while ditching the airline fees.

Co-founders of the international festival Dayo Ayodele and Donna Kovaleski joined Idaho Matters to talk more about what people can expect to see this weekend.

