Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: June 22, 2022

Both the FDA and the CDC have given the green light for COVID-19 vaccines for America's 20 million kids who are six months and older. The Biden administration is making ten million doses available this week.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available for younger kids, and parents may have questions now that the authorization has finally been approved.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force joined Idaho Matters to talk about this and other COVID news.

