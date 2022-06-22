© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: June 22, 2022

Published June 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM MDT
Controversy over childhood vaccines may make it too easy to embrace what appear to be new vaccine benefits.
Dmitry Naumov
/
iStockphoto
Controversy over childhood vaccines may make it too easy to embrace what appear to be new vaccine benefits.

Both the FDA and the CDC have given the green light for COVID-19 vaccines for America's 20 million kids who are six months and older. The Biden administration is making ten million doses available this week.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available for younger kids, and parents may have questions now that the authorization has finally been approved.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force joined Idaho Matters to talk about this and other COVID news.

Tags

Idaho Matters COVID-19 VaccineKids
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette