A look at the challenges many immigrants in Idaho are facing

Back in June, Idaho Mountain Express published a story about one woman's perilous journey from Peru to Idaho in the hope of finding a better life for herself and her children.

Her story is one that has been experienced by countless immigrants south of the border.

The article follows Simona as she faces dangerous landscapes, kidnapping and even the threat of death, before finally finding herself in Ketchum Idaho.

Without a penny to her name, Simona took on three jobs, working tirelessly until she had enough money to bring her three sons to the Gem State.

Despite having saved them from impending violence her family still faced risk. Being undocumented residents of the United States meant that the possibility of deportation lurked around every corner.

Simon's story is just one of many that The Alliance of Idaho hears every day. The nonprofit group helps "protect the human rights of immigrants and their families" by providing access to legal services, education and more.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the challenges that immigrants in Idaho face are Executive Director of The Alliance, Becky Lopez, Director of Communications and Development Sarah Sentilles, immigration and human rights lawyer Luis Campos and Attorney Sam Linnet.