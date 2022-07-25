Ada County receives grant to help kids stay out of the juvenile justice system

There's a growing trend across the country to try and keep non-violent kids and teens out of juvenile detention by "wrapping" them in services that will hopefully steer them away from crime.

Since the late 90s, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, almost every state has reduced the number of kids behind bars by working to change their behaviors.

Ada County Juvenile Services just received a $600,000 grant to set up a Juvenile Assessment Center to help kids in trouble. The Director of Ada County Juvenile Services joined Idaho Matters to talk about the grant and more.