Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: August 3, 2022

The Centers for Disease Control website shows Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls and Boise counties are in the red zone for COVID-19 transmission.

The community level is high and the CDC is recommending people wear a mask while indoors in public. Though anyone who has been anywhere in public lately in Idaho knows there aren't very many masks being worn.

This comes amid new reports of cases of "long COVID" in Idaho and as we get ready to get the kids back to school as summer comes to an end.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this and other COVID concerns is Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force.