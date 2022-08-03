© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable looks at Monkeypox

Published August 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM MDT
Monkeypox_CDC.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID), Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology (DHCPP)

The Monkeypox outbreak has caused the World Health Organization to label it a 'public health emergency of international concern.'

New York, California and Illinois have declared states of emergency over the virus and the CDC reports five cases have been confirmed in Idaho. We wanted to take a look at this disease and sort out the facts from the myths about Monkeypox.

Former CEO of St Luke's Health System and current member of Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force joined Idaho Matters to help us break this down.

