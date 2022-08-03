Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable looks at Monkeypox

The Monkeypox outbreak has caused the World Health Organization to label it a 'public health emergency of international concern.'

New York, California and Illinois have declared states of emergency over the virus and the CDC reports five cases have been confirmed in Idaho. We wanted to take a look at this disease and sort out the facts from the myths about Monkeypox.

Former CEO of St Luke's Health System and current member of Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force joined Idaho Matters to help us break this down.

