Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 5, 2022

Published August 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM MDT
Kids are heading back to school just in time for rising concerns about COVID-19, Boise State University is ramping up its mental health services, another wrinkle in former state Rep. Aaron Von Ehlinger's rape conviction, the Department of Justice is suing Idaho over the states abortion ban and folks behind Wylder and Certified continue expanding.

It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

AbortionBoise School DistrictBoise State University
