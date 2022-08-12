Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 12, 2022
A court date has been set for the federal lawsuit against Idaho's abortion ban, local faith leaders discuss abortion rights, new charges filed against a Caldwell police officer, a controversial Idaho doctor talks about Monkeypox, the race for Attorney General and Canyon County employees are leaving in record numbers – it’s Friday – which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Audrey Dutton, Senior Investigative Reporter with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Rebecca Boone, Associated Press Supervisory Correspondent Boise Bureau
- Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog
- Mia Maldonado, intern with the Idaho Capital Sun