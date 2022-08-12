© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 12, 2022

Published August 12, 2022 at 3:14 PM MDT
Image of the Idaho Statehouse.
Samantha Wright
/
Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Statehouse

A court date has been set for the federal lawsuit against Idaho's abortion ban, local faith leaders discuss abortion rights, new charges filed against a Caldwell police officer, a controversial Idaho doctor talks about Monkeypox, the race for Attorney General and Canyon County employees are leaving in record numbers – it’s Friday – which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters MonkeypoxCanyon CountyAbortion
