No more soccer games: climate change and your health

Has your child ever had their soccer game canceled because it was too smoky outside to play?

Well, that's exactly what happened to Dr. Ethan Sims' family. Dr. Sims, an ER doctor at St. Luke’s and the head of Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health , is partnering with the Health System to host a new lecture series looking at climate and health. The second installment, Wildfire Smoke and Human Health is set for Wednesday.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Dr. Sims and Stephanie Wicks, the Manager for Sustainability and Environment Compliance for St Luke's Health System to talk more about the upcoming event.

