Idaho's Conservation Experiment: 50 Years Later explores the history and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
Idaho Matters

No more soccer games: climate change and your health

Published August 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT
Smoke.jpg
Vince Patton
/
OPB

Has your child ever had their soccer game canceled because it was too smoky outside to play?

Well, that's exactly what happened to Dr. Ethan Sims' family. Dr. Sims, an ER doctor at St. Luke’s and the head of Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health, is partnering with the Health System to host a new lecture series looking at climate and health. The second installment, Wildfire Smoke and Human Health is set for Wednesday.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Dr. Sims and Stephanie Wicks, the Manager for Sustainability and Environment Compliance for St Luke's Health System to talk more about the upcoming event.

Idaho Matters Climate ChangeHealth CareSt. Luke'sWildfire Smoke
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
