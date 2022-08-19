Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 19, 2022

The Four Corners wildfire, west of Lake Cascade, is sparking evacuations in central Idaho. Here's what we know as of 12 p.m. on Aug. 19.

There is an update on the murder case against Lori Vallow Daybell, the latest on Idaho's abortion bans, and a possible special legislative session. We also look at the risks posed by MacKay Dam, the impact of population growth on Idaho's water supply, and a heated library board meeting over books.

It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

