Idaho Matters

It's not one-size-fits-all: What women should know about menopause

Published August 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM MDT
4415144985_64fa5aea97_o.jpg
H. C.
/
Flickr

Women approaching menopause don't always know just how much the transition will affect their lives.

The ups and downs, brought on by the amount of estrogen in the body, can cause depression, anxiety, weight gain, hot flashes, sleep issues ... and that's just a few of the side effects.

Idaho State University has a 12-week program designed to help women going through these changes. It's called Menopause Matters and the next class starts soon.

Andrea Jeffrey, the coordinator at the ISU-Meridian Nutrition Clinic joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this innovative program.

Idaho Matters WomenHealth
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
