Boise buys a mobile home park for affordable housing

It's not a new story, an old mobile home park goes up for sale and residents face losing their homes.

We've heard this story a lot lately, as growth makes the land underneath these sites worth a lot of money. Last week the City of Boise bought the latest mobile home park in this situation, saying it is preserving affordable housing.

Senior Reporter with BoiseDev.com, Margaret Carmel has been following the sale of this Boise Bench property and joined Idaho Matters for an update.

