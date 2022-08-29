© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Boise buys a mobile home park for affordable housing

Published August 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM MDT
It's not a new story, an old mobile home park goes up for sale and residents face losing their homes.

We've heard this story a lot lately, as growth makes the land underneath these sites worth a lot of money. Last week the City of Boise bought the latest mobile home park in this situation, saying it is preserving affordable housing.

Senior Reporter with BoiseDev.com, Margaret Carmel has been following the sale of this Boise Bench property and joined Idaho Matters for an update.

Affordable Housing
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
