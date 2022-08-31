© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: August 31, 2022

Published August 31, 2022 at 2:37 PM MDT
covid-19_vaccine.jpg
Just hours ago, the first major upgrade to the current COVID-19 vaccine got approved by the FDA. ABC News is reporting they could be available by next week.

And just after students started going back to school COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Idaho. Concerns about Covid, Monkeypox and Polio are on the minds of many of our listeners, just as flu season approaches.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this and answer your questions is Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force.

Idaho Matters COVID-19 VaccineMonkeypox
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
