Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: August 31, 2022

Just hours ago, the first major upgrade to the current COVID-19 vaccine got approved by the FDA. ABC News is reporting they could be available by next week.

And just after students started going back to school COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Idaho. Concerns about Covid, Monkeypox and Polio are on the minds of many of our listeners, just as flu season approaches.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this and answer your questions is Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force.

