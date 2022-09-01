© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Micron to build $15 billion plant in Boise

Published September 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT
Micron, circuit boards
Micron Technology
/

Micron Technology announced Thursday morning that it will build its new $15 billion computer chip manufacturing plant in Boise.

Micron says it will create 2,000 direct jobs and over 17,000 new American jobs by 2030. The company will get federal tax support, thanks to the CHIPS and Science Act and support from the Idaho legislature.

BoiseDev.com has been reporting on the possibility of such a plant since November and has been following the story ever since. Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com, Don Day, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Idaho Matters Micron
