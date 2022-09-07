© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

The votes are in: Idaho Matters looks at the Boise School Board election results

Published September 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM MDT
Voted_Stickers_ERS.jpg
Emilie Ritter Saunders
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Boise School District held an election Tuesday for five of the seven seats on the Board of Trustees.

omething that used to be a rather sleepy kind of election has changed dramatically, thanks to issues like COVID-19, critical race theory and banning books in school libraries.

Kevin Richert, the Senior Reporter and Blogger with Idaho Education News, joined Idaho Matters to give us the results of the election and what they mean for the future.

Tags

Idaho Matters Boise School District
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright