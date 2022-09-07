The votes are in: Idaho Matters looks at the Boise School Board election results
The Boise School District held an election Tuesday for five of the seven seats on the Board of Trustees.
omething that used to be a rather sleepy kind of election has changed dramatically, thanks to issues like COVID-19, critical race theory and banning books in school libraries.
Kevin Richert, the Senior Reporter and Blogger with Idaho Education News, joined Idaho Matters to give us the results of the election and what they mean for the future.