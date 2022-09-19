Is Idaho teaching “porn literacy” in school?

Idaho made national news last week when a Fox News host and the conservative outlet Breitbart News both said the state was teaching elementary school students about pornography.

The national headlines were based on an article by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which said the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare purchased sex education courses from a group that “advocates for teaching elementary students about porn literacy.”

Kevin Richert, the Senior Reporter and Blogger at Idaho Ed News and has been following this story and joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

