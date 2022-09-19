© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Is Idaho teaching “porn literacy” in school?

Published September 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT
Idaho made national news last week when a Fox News host and the conservative outlet Breitbart News both said the state was teaching elementary school students about pornography.

The national headlines were based on an article by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which said the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare purchased sex education courses from a group that “advocates for teaching elementary students about porn literacy.”

Kevin Richert, the Senior Reporter and Blogger at Idaho Ed News and has been following this story and joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Idaho Matters Idaho Department of Health and WelfareSchools
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
