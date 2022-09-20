© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Constitutional scholar looks at changing abortion laws

Published September 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM MDT
Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2021.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
On June 24 the Supreme Court of the United States overturned its 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade and gave states the power to decide abortion laws.

That ruling was an "unprecedented power grab” according to Dr. David Adler, who says it relegates women to second-class citizenship. Dr. Adler is a constitutional scholar and he speaks and writes frequently on the constitution and presidential power.

This week Dr. Adler will be giving a lecture on recent Supreme Court decisions, as well as the January 6 hearings at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Boise State. He joined Idaho Matters to share more about his upcoming talk.

Samantha Wright
