Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: September 21, 2022

Published September 21, 2022 at 2:03 PM MDT
An N95 mask on a windowsill between two plants.
Jennifer Swanson/NPR
NIOSH-approved N95 masks are recommended to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

On Sunday President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

Speaking on CBS's "60 Minutes," Biden raised concern among health officials who are trying to get Americans to take a new booster shot, all while trying to convince congress to come up with $22 billion for testing and more research into the coronavirus.

This comes after a report last week in the Idaho Capitol Sun that said as many as 10% of adults in Idaho are suffering from effects of long-Covid, which is far higher than the national average.

Dr. David Pate, Former CEO of St Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to talk about this and answer your questions.

COVID-19Joe BidenCOVID-19 Vaccine
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
