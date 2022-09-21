Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: September 21, 2022

On Sunday President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

Speaking on CBS's "60 Minutes," Biden raised concern among health officials who are trying to get Americans to take a new booster shot, all while trying to convince congress to come up with $22 billion for testing and more research into the coronavirus.

This comes after a report last week in the Idaho Capitol Sun that said as many as 10% of adults in Idaho are suffering from effects of long-Covid, which is far higher than the national average.

Dr. David Pate, Former CEO of St Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to talk about this and answer your questions.