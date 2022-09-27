© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Getting more mental health resources into rural Idaho

Published September 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM MDT
3835466343_14ede987ac_o.jpg
Amy Goodman
/
Flickr
McCall, ID

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of people struggling with anxiety and depression.

However, these higher rates aren't just being seen among adults, but children as well. According to St. Luke's Health System, one out of four kids in Idaho suffers from mental illness. And mental health resources can be hard to find in many rural parts of the state.

St. Luke's has made getting help to rural communities a priority and will be holding a screening of the Ken Burns documentary "Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Health," along with an open discussion in McCall. The plan is to hold more of these discussions in Twin Falls and Hailey.

Dr. Gretchen Gudmundsen, a clinical psychologist and Erin Pfaeffley, Senior Director of Community Health and Engagement at St. Lukes's Health System, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

Mental HealthMcCall
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
