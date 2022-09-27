Getting more mental health resources into rural Idaho

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of people struggling with anxiety and depression.

However, these higher rates aren't just being seen among adults, but children as well. According to St. Luke's Health System, one out of four kids in Idaho suffers from mental illness. And mental health resources can be hard to find in many rural parts of the state.

St. Luke's has made getting help to rural communities a priority and will be holding a screening of the Ken Burns documentary "Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Health," along with an open discussion in McCall. The plan is to hold more of these discussions in Twin Falls and Hailey.

Dr. Gretchen Gudmundsen, a clinical psychologist and Erin Pfaeffley, Senior Director of Community Health and Engagement at St. Lukes's Health System, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.