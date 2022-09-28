© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: September 28, 2022

Published September 28, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT
Masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital.
Jenny Kane
/
AP
Masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital.

The world is a different place than it was two and a half years ago.

Before we knew the term COVID-19, the possibility of a global pandemic seemed like the stuff of Hollywood movies, not something we'd live through or for many, not survive. Now as we live with the sorrow and the change the pandemic brought, we ask, has it taught us anything?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to answer this question.

Tags
Idaho Matters COVID-19MonkeypoxVaccination
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette