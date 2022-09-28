Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: September 28, 2022

The world is a different place than it was two and a half years ago.

Before we knew the term COVID-19, the possibility of a global pandemic seemed like the stuff of Hollywood movies, not something we'd live through or for many, not survive. Now as we live with the sorrow and the change the pandemic brought, we ask, has it taught us anything?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to answer this question.

