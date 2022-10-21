© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Do you have questions about the upcoming general election? Ask them here.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 21, 2022

Published October 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM MDT
roam_yocham_albertsons_boise.jpg

A look at the Kroger-Albertsons merger and what it means for Idaho, Boise City Council reads complaints against former police chief Ryan Lee, a Rexburg man who was killed while fighting in Ukraine and the Idaho Legislature will consider a bill prohibiting public drag performances.

It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters AlbertsonsUkraineIdaho Legislature
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette