Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 21, 2022
A look at the Kroger-Albertsons merger and what it means for Idaho, Boise City Council reads complaints against former police chief Ryan Lee, a Rexburg man who was killed while fighting in Ukraine and the Idaho Legislature will consider a bill prohibiting public drag performances.
It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Andrea Olson with EastIdahoNews.com
- Alex Duggan Investigative Reporter with KTVB in Boise