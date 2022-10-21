Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 21, 2022

A look at the Kroger-Albertsons merger and what it means for Idaho, Boise City Council reads complaints against former police chief Ryan Lee, a Rexburg man who was killed while fighting in Ukraine and the Idaho Legislature will consider a bill prohibiting public drag performances.

It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

