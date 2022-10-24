© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Do you have questions about the upcoming general election? Ask them here.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Author of "The Paris Bookseller" on Idaho Matters

Published October 24, 2022 at 2:13 PM MDT
4873867045_a3151b8948_o.jpg
Glen Scarborough
/
Flickr

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on January 11, 2022.

What do Ernest Hemingway, Ezra Pound, F. Scott Fitzgerald and E.E. Cummings all have in common? The modernist writers all lived in Paris in the 1920s.

And the person who brought them together was Sylvia Beach, an American woman who owned the bookstore Shakespeare & Company. Idaho Matters talks with author Keri Mare about her new novel, which chronicles that time through Sylvia Beach's eyes.

Tags
Idaho Matters Books
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette