Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 4, 2022

Published November 4, 2022 at 1:38 PM MDT
A white vote here sign in front of the Idaho Power sign.
Frankie Barnhill
/
Boise State Public Radio

A look at what's being spent on Idaho's 2022 elections, North Idaho College will soon vote in three new trustees, an overview of next weeks elections and Albertsons faces pushback on a $4 billion special dividend.

It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

2022 Election Albertsons
Samantha Wright
