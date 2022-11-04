Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 4, 2022
A look at what's being spent on Idaho's 2022 elections, North Idaho College will soon vote in three new trustees, an overview of next weeks elections and Albertsons faces pushback on a $4 billion special dividend.
It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Troy Oppie, host of All Things Considered with Boise State Public Radio
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Audrey Dutton, Senior Investigative Reporter with the Idaho Capital Sun