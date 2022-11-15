© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

RSV shows up early in Idaho

Published November 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST
Stethoscopes are pictured in an intensive care unit.
Stethoscopes are pictured in an intensive care unit.

RSV, the respiratory virus that usually hits kids and toddlers, is spreading in Idaho.

Normally the virus is mild in kids and adults, but can be severe in babies and toddlers. RSV cases fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as people took steps to protect themselves from viruses, but as people have relaxed those protections, the virus is making a resurgence around the country.

Dr. Kenneth Bramwell is the St. Luke's Children’s System Medical Director, he’s been watching kids come into the hospital with RSV, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk to us about what he's been seeing.

Tags
Idaho Matters St. Luke's
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright