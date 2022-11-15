RSV shows up early in Idaho

RSV, the respiratory virus that usually hits kids and toddlers, is spreading in Idaho.

Normally the virus is mild in kids and adults, but can be severe in babies and toddlers. RSV cases fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as people took steps to protect themselves from viruses, but as people have relaxed those protections, the virus is making a resurgence around the country.

Dr. Kenneth Bramwell is the St. Luke's Children’s System Medical Director, he’s been watching kids come into the hospital with RSV, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk to us about what he's been seeing.

