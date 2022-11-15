Telling the story of Boise through pictures

Anyone who lives in Boise knows the City of Trees is beautiful. Whether it’s the sunset glow over the foothills or the hidden green pathways of the Greenbelt, there’s always a good picture to be found around town.

Author and photographer David R. Day has been taking pictures of Boise, lots of pictures. He has put over 250 of them into a new coffee table book.

Day teamed up with the managing editor at BoiseDev, Gretchen Parsons, to add almost three dozen stories to the book called Boise: City of Trees and they both joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the book.

