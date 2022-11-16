© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: November 16, 2022

Published November 16, 2022 at 2:32 PM MST
48371460121_0f95c7a737_o.jpg
srutipriya00
/
Flickr

Last week, Idaho Health and Welfare reported the first flu death in Idaho this season. The man was over 65 and lived in Nez Perce County.

Over the last five years, an average of 45 people have died from the flu in Idaho each year, most of whom were over 65. Flu is on the rise in Idaho and around the country, especially in eastern and southeastern states.

Now, as RSV and COVID are hitting the country at the same time, officials are calling it a “triple threat” or “tripledemic” and reminding folks to be extra careful during the upcoming holiday season.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the flu and what we're seeing in Idaho.

Tags
Idaho Matters COVID-19Flu
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright