Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: November 16, 2022

Last week, Idaho Health and Welfare reported the first flu death in Idaho this season. The man was over 65 and lived in Nez Perce County.

Over the last five years, an average of 45 people have died from the flu in Idaho each year, most of whom were over 65. Flu is on the rise in Idaho and around the country, especially in eastern and southeastern states.

Now, as RSV and COVID are hitting the country at the same time, officials are calling it a “triple threat” or “tripledemic” and reminding folks to be extra careful during the upcoming holiday season.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the flu and what we're seeing in Idaho.