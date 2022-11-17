© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The power of gratitude: COVID survivor thanks St. Alphonsus ICU staff

Published November 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST
DSC_0134.JPG
Saint Alphonsus

Last year Torena Sauer was a patient at Saint Alphonsus hospital, despite taking all the necessary precautions, she caught COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Struggling to breathe, she was admitted to the intensive care unit unsure if she would live. She did live though and just a few months ago returned to Saint Alphonsus, not as a patient, but as a visitor. She had come back to show her appreciation to her care team with a gift, a piece of art portraying the tree of life.

Torena along with Dr. Joshua Holweger, a member of her care team, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this story.

Tags
Idaho Matters COVID-19
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski