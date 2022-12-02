Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: December 2, 2022
An update in the Michael Vaughan case, welfare checks increase at the University of Idaho, Gem state moves to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit and an anti-SLAPP law may be necessary to help protect free speech. It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Alex Duggan, Investigative Reporter with KTVB