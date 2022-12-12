© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'No Filter:' An honest conversation with Paulina Porizkova

By Gemma Gaudette
Published December 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM MST
41MmrSitVqL._AC_SY780_.jpg
The Open Field

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on November 21, 2022.

When one thinks of Paulina Porizkova, one might remember her as the Sports Illustrated cover model from the 1980s or the wife of Cars frontman Rick Ocasek. Or maybe you know her now from her popular Instagram account.

Now, Porizkova is revealing herself in a raw new book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful. She joins Idaho Matters to talk more about her new book.

Tags
Idaho Matters Books
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette