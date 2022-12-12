'No Filter:' An honest conversation with Paulina Porizkova

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on November 21, 2022.

When one thinks of Paulina Porizkova, one might remember her as the Sports Illustrated cover model from the 1980s or the wife of Cars frontman Rick Ocasek. Or maybe you know her now from her popular Instagram account.

Now, Porizkova is revealing herself in a raw new book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful. She joins Idaho Matters to talk more about her new book.

