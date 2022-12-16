Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022
The BPD investigation is underway, Vallivue's School District is overcrowded, Idaho homeowners could see some property tax relief, an update in the Daybell case and a look ahead to the 2023 legislature. It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kalama Hines with EastIdahoNews.com
- Rachel Spacek with Idaho Statesman
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com