Stories After Dark
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022

By Samantha Wright
Published December 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST
idaho_legislature_otto_kitsinger_ap_photos.jpg
Otto Kitsinger
/
AP Photo

The BPD investigation is underway, Vallivue's School District is overcrowded, Idaho homeowners could see some property tax relief, an update in the Daybell case and a look ahead to the 2023 legislature. It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters 2023 LegislatureBoise Police Department
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright
