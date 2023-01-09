© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters takes a look at the upcoming legislative session

By Samantha Wright
Published January 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST
idaho_legislature_troy_maben_ap_photo.jpg
Troy Maben
/
AP Photo

The Idaho Legislature kicked off its 2023 session on Monday and unlike in past years no one is quite sure what’s going to happen inside the walls of the Idaho Statehouse.

There are dozens of new faces among the 105 lawmakers, after retirements, redistricting and election battles overturned long-held seats. A lot of those new republican lawmakers lean more conservative and without a voting track record it’s difficult to get a feel for what kind of legislation might shake out this year.

Jaclyn Kettler, Associate Professor of Political Science at Boise State University, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about all of this.

Idaho Matters Idaho Legislature
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
