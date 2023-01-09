Idaho Matters takes a look at the upcoming legislative session

The Idaho Legislature kicked off its 2023 session on Monday and unlike in past years no one is quite sure what’s going to happen inside the walls of the Idaho Statehouse.

There are dozens of new faces among the 105 lawmakers, after retirements, redistricting and election battles overturned long-held seats. A lot of those new republican lawmakers lean more conservative and without a voting track record it’s difficult to get a feel for what kind of legislation might shake out this year.

Jaclyn Kettler, Associate Professor of Political Science at Boise State University, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about all of this.

