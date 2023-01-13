© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 13, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette,
Samantha Wright
Published January 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is back in court, the Idaho Legislature threatens to cut off money to cities over its abortion ban, a Caldwell School Board Meeting devolves into chaos, lawmakers get set to set state budgets, we get an update in the Daybell murder case, and there isn’t enough farmworker housing in Idaho.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright