Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 13, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is back in court, the Idaho Legislature threatens to cut off money to cities over its abortion ban, a Caldwell School Board Meeting devolves into chaos, lawmakers get set to set state budgets, we get an update in the Daybell murder case, and there isn’t enough farmworker housing in Idaho.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kalama Hines with EastIdahoNews.com
- Rachel Spacek with Idaho Statesman
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News