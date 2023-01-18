© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: January 18, 2022

By Samantha Wright
Published January 18, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST
There was a flurry of news reports after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released information Friday that they were investigating whether the bivalent Pfizer vaccine could be linked to a higher risk of stroke in people 65 and older.

The CDC saidseveral studies indicated it is “very unlikely” that there is a “true clinical risk” and it was investigating the data, but the announcement prompted a lot of questions.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to help make sense of this new information.

Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableCOVID-19Vaccination
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
