Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: January 18, 2022

There was a flurry of news reports after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released information Friday that they were investigating whether the bivalent Pfizer vaccine could be linked to a higher risk of stroke in people 65 and older.

The CDC saidseveral studies indicated it is “very unlikely” that there is a “true clinical risk” and it was investigating the data, but the announcement prompted a lot of questions.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to help make sense of this new information.