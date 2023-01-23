'Windfall' author chats with Idaho Matters

Erika Bolstad is a long-time journalist who has reported on environmental issues, politics and more for places like Climatewire, The McClatchy Washington Bureau, Anchorage Daily and even the Gem State's very own Idaho Statesman where she was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for her work in breaking news.

Now she is adding author to her resume with her debut novel "Windfall: The Prairie Woman Who Lost Her Way and the Great-Granddaughter Who Found Her."

It’s a memoir set on the prairies of North Dakota that explores family history, the effects of the oil industry on the West and the possible consequences of inheritance. Bolstad joins Idaho Matters to talk more about her book.