Bringing together producers: Harvest and Hearth holds third annual event

Have you ever wanted to grow strawberries? Or grow mushrooms? Or raise goats? Or try your hand at small-scale farming or ranching? These and other questions, like how to use worms to make the best compost, will be answered at the third annual Harvest and Hearth event next month in Caldwell.

The event brings local producers together for a day of classes and networking to help farmers, ranchers and anyone who wants to learn more about the food they eat. Jessica Harrold is the Program Coordinator at the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District and she joins Idaho Matters to tell us more.

