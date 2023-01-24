© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Bringing together producers: Harvest and Hearth holds third annual event

By Samantha Wright
Published January 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST
6071527387_4a9d84cc90_o.jpg
Liz Ahlberg
/
Flickr

Have you ever wanted to grow strawberries? Or grow mushrooms? Or raise goats? Or try your hand at small-scale farming or ranching? These and other questions, like how to use worms to make the best compost, will be answered at the third annual Harvest and Hearth event next month in Caldwell.

The event brings local producers together for a day of classes and networking to help farmers, ranchers and anyone who wants to learn more about the food they eat. Jessica Harrold is the Program Coordinator at the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District and she joins Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
