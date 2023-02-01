Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: February 1, 2022

Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced it plans to let the Coronavirus Public Health Emergency expire in May.

During the announcement, the White House said it’s a sign that federal officials believe the pandemic has moved into a new, less dire phase. As you might imagine this move carries both symbolic weight and real-world consequences.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to help break this down.

