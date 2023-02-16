© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A look at Idaho's initiative process and how it could change

By Samantha Wright
Published February 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST
IDAHO_STATEHOUSE_JAMES_DAWSON_BSPRN.jfif
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio News

A proposal working its way through the Idaho legislature would change the way a citizen initiative gets on the ballot.

Right now anyone wanting to get their initiative to a vote of the people must get a required number of voter signatures from 18 legislative districts in Idaho. The new proposal would change that, requiring a minimum number of signatures from all 35 districts.

Supporters of the change say it will “more fairly distribute voter involvement” and “eliminate the current practice of “venue shopping” by well-funded activist organizations.” Opponents say it will make it harder to get a citizen initiative on the ballot.

The Ballot Initiative Strategy Center is one of those opponents. They track ballot measures around the country and they also train ballot measure activists and provide strategic advice on how to run and win ballot measure campaigns.

Gin Moore is the Senior Manager of the Defend Direct Democracy Campaign at the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center and she joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Ballot initiatives2023 LegislatureIdaho Politics
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright