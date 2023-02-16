© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho-based company teaches kids to celebrate their differences in a unique way

By Hannah Gardoski,
Samantha Wright
Published February 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST
One of the hardest parts of being a kid is not fitting in. Being a little different can be tough, especially for children, no matter what that difference might be.

One local company is helping kids talk about being different and learn how beautiful being unique can be by combining the characteristics of two animals into one, like a horse and a shark or an elephant and a gorilla, and turning them into stuffed toys.

The company is called Randimals and their goal is to help spread a very special message, which is that “what makes us different makes all the difference in the world.” Randimal co-founder Nick Harman joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Kids Diversity
