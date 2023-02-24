© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 24, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST
A former Boise city police chief is looking at running for mayor, there are two vacant seats on the Boise City Council, criminal charges have been filed against the former Jefferson County prosecutor, an update on the proposed Albertsons-Kroger merger and the latest news on the house where four U of I students were killed last year.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

