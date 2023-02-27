A look at Boise's future with Mayor McLean

The next few months promise to be busier than usual at Boise City Hall. The city will be hiring a new director of the Office of Police Accountability and Boise will need to fill two empty seats on the City Council.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the process of selecting new members of the council, the city’s next steps in its huge zoning code rewrite, what it would take for Amtrak to return to southern Idaho and unexpected changes at the Office of Police Accountability.

