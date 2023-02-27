© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A look at Boise's future with Mayor McLean

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST
kelseythomson_downtown_boise_2.jpg
Kelsey Thomson
Downtown Boise

The next few months promise to be busier than usual at Boise City Hall. The city will be hiring a new director of the Office of Police Accountability and Boise will need to fill two empty seats on the City Council.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the process of selecting new members of the council, the city’s next steps in its huge zoning code rewrite, what it would take for Amtrak to return to southern Idaho and unexpected changes at the Office of Police Accountability.

George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
