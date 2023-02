As we inch closer to warmer weather, many of us are looking forward to more sunshine. But for one particular group here in Idaho, this summer is going to be all about the brass.

This July, the Boise State Trombone Choir has been invited to perform at the 2023 International Trombone Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dr. Sarah Paradis and choir member Logan Dominguez joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this upcoming performance.