Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: March 1, 2023

Earlier this week the Director of the FBI said the bureau believes COVID-19 most likely originated in a Chinese government-controlled lab and that there was a leak, which caused the virus to spread.

However, the White House has said there is no consensus across the U.S. government on the virus’ origins. And a joint China-World Health Organization investigation in 2021 called the lab leak theory extremely unlikely. So how have we gotten back to this theory?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to help break this all down.