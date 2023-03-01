© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: March 1, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Radoslav Zilinsky
/
Getty Images
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Earlier this week the Director of the FBI said the bureau believes COVID-19 most likely originated in a Chinese government-controlled lab and that there was a leak, which caused the virus to spread.

However, the White House has said there is no consensus across the U.S. government on the virus’ origins. And a joint China-World Health Organization investigation in 2021 called the lab leak theory extremely unlikely. So how have we gotten back to this theory?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to help break this all down.

Tags
Idaho Matters COVID-19FBIDoctors Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette