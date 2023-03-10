Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 10, 2023
A new bill could provide $500 million in property tax relief to Idaho residents, agricultural producers are asking the USDA for relief , the Boise cruise has some new regulations and we take a look at Idaho's liquor license laws.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kaleb Roedel, Reporter for KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau
- Troy Oppie, host of All Things Considered with Boise State Public Radio
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com