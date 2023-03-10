© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 10, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST
A new bill could provide $500 million in property tax relief to Idaho residents, agricultural producers are asking the USDA for relief , the Boise cruise has some new regulations and we take a look at Idaho's liquor license laws.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
