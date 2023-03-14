A closer look at where our water comes from and why rates could go up

The company that provides the water for much of the Treasure Valley is asking for a 24% rate hike to help pay for improvements to the large system that provides drinking water to over 105,000 homes and businesses.

Some of that includes paying for a new tank for the Columbia Water Treatment Plant, plus the Whistle Pig Storage Tank, and for something called “ice pigging” on the Bench. All that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to getting drinking water to your tap.

So we wanted to start with a question, where does our water come from? And how does it get our kitchens and bathrooms?

Madeline Wyatt, the Manager of Communications, Community Relations and Conservation for the Idaho Operation of Veolia North America joined Idaho Matters to help us out.