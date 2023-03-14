'Clean Food, Messy Life:' An author interview with Jamie Truppie

Food can act as a bridge, bringing people together. But it can also be a barrier, especially when food limitations cause conflict in your life.

Author Jamie Truppi has been on a food journey since she moved back to Idaho in her early 20s. As she went from being lactose intolerant to vegetarian to vegan - she also became a wife, a mother, dealt with career changes, travel and death and she’s written about all this in her new food memoir "Clean Food, Messy Life: A Food Lover's Conscious Journey Back to Self."

Truppi will be at Rediscovered Books "Read Local" gathering at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Friday. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her book and the upcoming event.

