Boise State Public Radio at Storyfort
Idaho Matters

Boise State Public Radio joins Storyfort

By Samantha Wright
Published March 20, 2023 at 2:49 PM MDT
Crowd attends Storyfort with orange flags spelling out Storyfort in white hanging above.
Treefort Music Fest is coming back to Boise, bringing hundreds of bands, group yoga and stories. Lots of stories.

The Storyfort section of the week-long music festival brings together local, national and international storytellers, to not only tell stories but talk about how to tell them.

Boise State Public Radio is hosting our own Storyfort event with reporters Troy Oppie, who also hosts 'All Things Considered' and reporter Julie Luchetta. They sat down with Idaho Matters and Storyforts Co-Director, Sam Berman to talk more about the upcoming event.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
