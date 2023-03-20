Boise State Public Radio joins Storyfort

Treefort Music Fest is coming back to Boise, bringing hundreds of bands, group yoga and stories. Lots of stories.

The Storyfort section of the week-long music festival brings together local, national and international storytellers, to not only tell stories but talk about how to tell them.

Boise State Public Radio is hosting our own Storyfort event with reporters Troy Oppie, who also hosts 'All Things Considered' and reporter Julie Luchetta. They sat down with Idaho Matters and Storyforts Co-Director, Sam Berman to talk more about the upcoming event.

