Idaho Matters

'Clean Slate Act' offers fresh start for non-violent offenders

By Samantha Wright
Published March 30, 2023 at 2:08 PM MDT
IDAHO_STATEHOUSE_JAMES_DAWSON_BSPRN.jfif

Earlier this week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law what’s been dubbed the Clean Slate Act.

The bipartisan legislation allows people with “minor non-violent, non-sexual offenses” to ask to shield their criminal record from public view if they meet certain conditions.

Even a conviction for a minor offense can create barriers to renting an apartment or finding a job. Minority Leader Ilana Rubel (D-Boise), who championed the bill, and Sen. Dave Lent (R-Idaho Falls) joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Legislature
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
