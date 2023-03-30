'Clean Slate Act' offers fresh start for non-violent offenders

Earlier this week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law what’s been dubbed the Clean Slate Act.

The bipartisan legislation allows people with “minor non-violent, non-sexual offenses” to ask to shield their criminal record from public view if they meet certain conditions.

Even a conviction for a minor offense can create barriers to renting an apartment or finding a job. Minority Leader Ilana Rubel (D-Boise), who championed the bill, and Sen. Dave Lent (R-Idaho Falls) joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

