Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session
Idaho Matters

Parlor in the Round: A night of music, comedy and laughter

By Samantha Wright
Published April 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT
High Resolution Parlor in the Round Beartooth 5-26-2022-79.jpg
Sun Valley Museum of Art

What happens when you combine improv comedy, a group of slightly wacky singer-songwriters and dinner theater?

On Friday in Ketchum, you’ll get Parlor in the Round, a night of singing, song creation, fun, and storytelling - thanks to the Sun Valley Museum of Art!

The founder and host of Parlor in the Round, Kevin Worrell, singer and songwriter Barbra Lica and American-folk singer-songwriter and filmmaker Korby Lenker joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
